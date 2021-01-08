Podcast: Steelers-Browns Part 3 Won't Be Close

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns will meet for the third time this season in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs.

Can the Pittsburgh Steelers defeat the Cleveland Browns in the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs? Or is the question by how much?

The Steelers walked away losers in their Week 17 appearance at FirstEnergy Stadium, but not by much. The Browns claimed their first playoff birth since 2002 in dramatic fashion, nearly blowing a 15-point lead, winning 24-22.

As you can tell by the tone of this article, Noah and Donnie weren't really fans of celebrating a two-point win over Mason Rudolph and company. Oh, and did you hear about the t-shirts and TikTok dances?

The first playoffs episode of Steelers Brawl dives deep into the Steelers-Browns matchup at Heinz Field. Who should each team expect back on the field? How big of a loss if not having your head coach? And will it really be that big of a blowout?

Plus, all the drama that started before the Steelers even got on the bus to return to Pittsburgh.