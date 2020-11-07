Around The 412: Gritty JuJu and the Undefeated Steelers

Around The 412 brings weekly breakdowns of everything happening with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Hosts by Zachary Smith and Tyler Weeks provide analysis on everything your favorite football team did during the week at hand and the future holds for on their journey to Super Bowl LV.

Gritty JuJu and the Undefeated Steelers

Smitty and Tyler are back to talk all things Steelers. The team is 7-0 and feeling great. How similar is JuJu to another Steelers legend and how key is he to their success? They also talk about the season Stephon Tuitt is having, key in on the injuries and preview their next stretch of games.

