Podcast: Steelers' Hopes, Roethlisberger's Future and Pro Bowl Snubs

The Pittsburgh Steelers are on a downhill slope, but can they turn it around in time for the postseason?

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' struggles continue as they fall to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-17 in Week 15. Now, they head home to face the Indianapolis Colts, looking for a much-needed win on their home turf.

A three-game losing streak has opened up every wormhole the Steelers could go down. Can it be fixed? Is Ben Roethlisberger washed up? Why is JuJu Smith-Schuster's TikTok's the biggest storyline of a losing team?

As the season unfolds in front of Steelers Nation and the entire NFL, conversations of legitimacy are being had. After prematurely crowning the Steelers the best team in football, they've fallen off their horse.

How far? Far enough to have many believe their season is closer to finished than turning around.

Steelers Brawl Podcast discusses everything the Steelers have endured over the last three weeks of the season and whether or not they're in as much trouble as they appear to be.

Noah Strackbein and Donnie Druin breakdown everything going wrong in Pittsburgh, and how they can fix it with three weeks left in the regular season.

Check out reactions to Smith-Schuster's dancing, why one Steeler got snubbed for the Pro Bowl and whether or not the Steelers need to replace Ben Roethlisberger at the end of the season.

