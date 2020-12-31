Podcast: Steelers Turn to Mason Rudolph to End Browns Season

What happens if Mason Rudolph leads the Pittsburgh Steelers to a win in Week 17?

It's playoff season for the Pittsburgh Steelers - almost.

The 12-3 Steelers head to Week 17 in Cleveland without much on the table. Claiming their title as AFC North champions with a 28-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 16, the Steelers will walk into Cleveland with a different team.

Pittsburgh will rest quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and start third-year passer, Mason Rudolph. Does this mean a Rudolph vs. Myles Garrett part 2? And how devastating will it be the Browns if the Steelers' backup quarterback ends their season?

Steelers Brawl discusses the changes that await Pittsburgh's offense in the offseason, who this team wants to play in the first round of the playoffs and the importance of Rudolph's performance.

The Steelers will kickoff against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.