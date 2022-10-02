Steelers vs. Jets Preview: Changes on Offense, Expectations on Defense

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers take on the New York Jets looking for a bounce-back win before the toughest part of their schedule.

With a lackluster offense through three games, can anything change? The message this week has been the same throughout the season, but there were sparks last week - will they continue?

On defense, the Steelers are missing Ahkello Witherspoon. Even with Cam Sutton and Levi Wallace playing well, there's a major concern when it comes to stopping the Jets. Plus, what should they expect when facing Zach Wilson?

