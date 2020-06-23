Around The 412: Ready to Roll Ft. Steelers' Derwin Gray

Around The 412 brings weekly breakdowns of everything happening with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Hosts by Zachary Smith and Tyler Weeks provide analysis on everything your favorite football team did during the week at hand and the future holds for on their journey to Super Bowl LV.

Ready to Roll Ft. Derwin Gray

The Steelers' 2019 seventh-round pick, Derwin Gray, didn't see the field during his rookie campaign. The former Maryland offensive tackle spent his first NFL season on the practice squad, but hopes that changes in year two.

Join Around The 412 in breaking down his journey and how he hopes his career takes another step forward in 2020.

