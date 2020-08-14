10 Minute Takes - part of the Three Rivers Podcast collection - brings you today's news and analysis in, you guessed it, ten minutes. Go inside today's biggest Pittsburgh Steelers news and breakdowns with host, Noah Strackbein. New episodes weekly.

How Good Can the Steelers Be With Big Ben?

The Steelers have their Pro Bowl quarterback back behind center. After a year of diaster on offense, expectations have sky-rocketed because of one player.

Can they really make this big of a jump, though?

Well, looking through the offense and everything around Roethlisberger, it's a real possibility that the Steelers go from worst to one of the NFL's best on the offensive end.

Here's why...

