Around The 412: Steelers 2020 NFL Draft Recap

Around The 412 brings weekly breakdowns of everything happening with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Hosts by Zachary Smith, Herb Ohliger and Tyler Weeks provide analysis on everything your favorite football team did during the week at hand and the future holds for on their journey to Super Bowl LV.

Steelers 2020 NFL Draft Recap

00:00: Intro

01:45: Thoughts on Claypool & not taking a QB in the draft

15:15: Steelers RB situation & touch on McFarland pick

20:47) Highsmith pick thoughts

26:25) McFarland pick thoughts

34:02) Potentially punt returners, WR depth

38:48) Dotson pick thoughts

43:02) Brooks Jr pick thoughts

51:21) Davis pick thoughts

54:50) Steelers Draft graded

1:08:20) NFL News & Updates

1:20:15) Outro

Follow Around The 412 on Twitter and Facebook for podcast updates. Join our community page for Steelers news and discussions from all of Steelers Nation.