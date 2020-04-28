AllSteelers
Around The 412: Steelers 2020 NFL Draft Recap

Around The 412

Around The 412 brings weekly breakdowns of everything happening with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Hosts by Zachary Smith, Herb Ohliger and Tyler Weeks provide analysis on everything your favorite football team did during the week at hand and the future holds for on their journey to Super Bowl LV.

Steelers 2020 NFL Draft Recap

00:00: Intro

01:45: Thoughts on Claypool & not taking a QB in the draft

15:15: Steelers RB situation & touch on McFarland pick

20:47) Highsmith pick thoughts

26:25) McFarland pick thoughts

34:02) Potentially punt returners, WR depth

38:48) Dotson pick thoughts

43:02) Brooks Jr pick thoughts

51:21) Davis pick thoughts

54:50) Steelers Draft graded

1:08:20) NFL News & Updates

1:20:15) Outro

2020 NFL Draft Open Thread | Live Blog

Join Pittsburgh Steelers fans in following the 2020 NFL Draft with commentary from AllSteelers writers.

Noah Strackbein

by

SI Draft Tracker

National Media Grade, React to Steelers 2020 Draft Class

Media outlets through the country grade and react to the Pittsburgh Steelers' 2020 draft haul.

Donnie Druin

Steelers Spend Weekend Adding 10 UDFA, Waiving 3 Players

The Pittsburgh Steelers added a handful of undrafted free agents following the 2020 NFL Draft.

Noah Strackbein

by

Franco$44

Steelers Offseason Brought Heavy Focus to Red Zone Offense, Special Teams

The Pittsburgh Steelers targeted two areas of play during the 2020 NFL offseason and it's shown in their roster additions.

Connor Deitrich

What Drafting Chase Claypool Means For Steelers in 2020 and Beyond

What did drafting Chase Claypool tell us about the Pittsburgh Steelers plans in 2020 and moving forward?

Donnie Druin

Steelers Not Worried About Next Challenge; Welcoming Rookies

The Pittsburgh Steelers need to welcome their 2020 NFL Draft class to the team, but in the midst of a pandemic that's a difficult task.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Filled Depth Needs While Adding Plenty of Special Teams Talent

The Pittsburgh Steelers found plenty of depth, and plenty of special teams talent, in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Noah Strackbein

Chase Claypool is a Late Bloomer Who Was Just "Drafted Into the Right Situation"

The Pittsburgh Steelers found a second-round wide receiver in Chase Claypool, and Claypool found his perfect NFL fit.

Noah Strackbein

by

Donny07

Steelers Draft Grades: Carlos Davis Selected With Pick 232

Get an instant reaction and grade of Pittsburgh's seventh-round pick, Carlos Davis.

Donnie Druin

Steelers Select Nebraska DT Carlos Davis

The Pittsburgh Steelers' final pick of the 2020 NFL Draft fills their final defensive need of the offseason - defensive tackle.

Noah Strackbein