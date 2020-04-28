Around The 412: Steelers 2020 NFL Draft Recap
Around The 412 brings weekly breakdowns of everything happening with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Hosts by Zachary Smith, Herb Ohliger and Tyler Weeks provide analysis on everything your favorite football team did during the week at hand and the future holds for on their journey to Super Bowl LV.
00:00: Intro
01:45: Thoughts on Claypool & not taking a QB in the draft
15:15: Steelers RB situation & touch on McFarland pick
20:47) Highsmith pick thoughts
26:25) McFarland pick thoughts
34:02) Potentially punt returners, WR depth
38:48) Dotson pick thoughts
43:02) Brooks Jr pick thoughts
51:21) Davis pick thoughts
54:50) Steelers Draft graded
1:08:20) NFL News & Updates
1:20:15) Outro
