10 Minute Takes: Steelers O-Line Competition

Steelers' O-Line Competition

Matt Feiler moving to left guard does more than replace Ramon Foster. The offensive lineman is taking a major risk for his financial future by putting the team above himself, and returning to the role the Steelers signed him as in 2015.

It also opens the door for the future. Zach Banner and Chuks Okorafor battling it out for right tackle shows how ready they are to take the next step in their career.

If they prove worthy, it's the start of a new generation of offensive linemen in Pittsburgh. And if I had to guess, this is who I'd predict wins the job.

