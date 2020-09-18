SI.com
AllSteelers
HomeAllSteelers+NewsPodcastsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Around The 412: Do You Snell What Benny is Cooking?

Around The 412

Around The 412 brings weekly breakdowns of everything happening with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Hosts by Zachary Smith and Tyler Weeks provide analysis on everything your favorite football team did during the week at hand and the future holds for on their journey to Super Bowl LV.

Do You Snell What Benny is Cooking?

Benny Snell Jr. took over as the Steelers' feature back on Monday night, and his 113 yards have everyone wondering what direction the team will go in. A Week 1 victory has Pittsburgh feeling good as they head to Heinz Field to face the Denver Broncos. And what are your picks for Week 2? 

Follow Around The 412 on Twitter and Facebook for podcast updates. Join our community page for Steelers news and discussions from all of Steelers Nation.

THANKS FOR READING ALL STEELERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Podcasts

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cam Heyward, Ben Roethlisberger Surprised Alejandro Villanueva Did Not Honor Antwon Rose Jr.

The Steelers offensive and defensive captains were unaware Alejandro Villanueva had his owns plans to represent a different name on his helmet.

Noah Strackbein

by

KarenMae

Steelers Rule Out Guard David DeCastro, Place Stefen Wisniewski on IR

The Pittsburgh Steelers will lean on rookie Kevin Dotson in replace of the injured veterans.

Noah Strackbein

AFC North Help Steelers Prepare for Quarterbacks Like Drew Lock

Years dealing with Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson have taught the Pittsburgh Steelers defense the best ways to slow a mobile quarterback like Denver Broncos' Drew Lock.

Noah Strackbein

Maurkice Pouncey Shares Thoughts on Steelers Honoring Antwon Rose on Helmets

Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey said he was "unaware of the whole story" surrounding Antwon Rose Jr.'s death.

Noah Strackbein

by

Steelers36

James Conner's Ankle 'Trending in Right Direction'

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner said his ankle has made progress and will continue to receive treatment in hopes of playing in Week 2.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers' Cam Heyward Named Week 1 Community MVP

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward was named the NFLPA's Community MVP for his installment of the first of many Little Free Libraries.

Noah Strackbein

Meet The Opponent: Steelers Return Home to Face Broncos

Get an inside look at the Broncos/Steelers match-up ahead of Sunday.

Donnie Druin

10 Minute Takes: The Statement(s), the Story and the Response

A statement meant to show unity has brought divide. But one change in the timeline (afterwards) changes everything.

Noah Strackbein

Minkah Fitzpatrick: Steelers Players Weren't Clear Who Would be on Their Helmets

Minkah Fitzpatrick said the decision was made by those higher in the Pittsburgh Steelers organization.

Noah Strackbein

by

Steelers36

Alex Highsmith's First NFL Game Made More Special by Support of His Parent

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Alex Highsmith said he got a little emotional seeing his father's support after his first NFL game.

Noah Strackbein