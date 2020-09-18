Around The 412: Do You Snell What Benny is Cooking?

Around The 412 brings weekly breakdowns of everything happening with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Hosts by Zachary Smith and Tyler Weeks provide analysis on everything your favorite football team did during the week at hand and the future holds for on their journey to Super Bowl LV.

Do You Snell What Benny is Cooking?

Benny Snell Jr. took over as the Steelers' feature back on Monday night, and his 113 yards have everyone wondering what direction the team will go in. A Week 1 victory has Pittsburgh feeling good as they head to Heinz Field to face the Denver Broncos. And what are your picks for Week 2?

