10 Minute Takes: Are the Steelers Super Bowl Contenders?

Noah Strackbein

10 Minute Takes - part of the Three Rivers Podcast collection - brings you today's news and analysis in, you guessed it, ten minutes. Go inside today's biggest Pittsburgh Steelers news and breakdowns with host, Noah Strackbein. New episodes weekly.

Are the Steelers Super Bowl Contenders?

Can the Steelers really go from missing the playoffs back-to-back seasons to competing for a Lombardi? The answer isn't easy, but it is yes. 

Breaking down the AFC's road to a championship means comparing Pittsburgh to the conference's best. It doesn't mean they have to have a better roster or better coaching, but it does mean they have to be able to compete with every team at the top. 

Starting with the Kansas City Chiefs and working our way through the three biggest names in the AFC, the Steelers have the tools to outlast anyone on their way to Tampa Bay. 

Follow AllSteelers and Noah Strackbein on Twitter for all Steelers content and updates. 10 Minute Takes is produced by Grunza Made It.

