Houston Texans Superfan Sketch Gets Own Draft Night Card
The Houston Texans asked for some help to announce one of the 2024 NFL Draft picks, as is common around the league, and one of the personalities they used help from this year was superfan and sports streamer "Sketch."
It made every bit of sense. Sketch is the hit on social media, coining his phrase "What's Up Brother" which has spread like a wildfire among young adults. He said his phrase just before announcing the Texans fourth-round pick, which ended up being Ohio State tight end Cade Stover.
Before leaving the draft festivities, which poses a big opportunity for content creators, Sketch worked with Panini America to get his very own Draft Night Card.
The Texans are simply winning the offseason. From a content standpoint, this isn't the first time Sketch has been involved with the Texans. At one point, he worked out with CJ Stroud, Stefon Diggs, John Metchie, and Tank Dell.
Houston is also thriving when it comes to building an on-field product. CJ Stroud, during his rookie season, led the Texans to a 10-7 record, good enough to win the AFC South. Now, the franchise knows they have a building block, and they've acted on it this offseason.
Bringing in Diggs and Joe Mixon proves the Texans are ready to continue making a leap toward contending for a Super Bowl. Capping off the offseason with a strong draft, including nine new players leaves nothing but potential moving forward toward the season.
OTAs and training camp will pose a tremendous opportunity for the roster to mesh and for a culture to continue being established under second-year head coach DeMeco Ryans after the turnaround in Houston a season ago. It'll also leave an opportunity for more content to be made, maybe even with another appearance from Sketch.