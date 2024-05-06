Jawhar Jordan Texans' Contingency Plan for RB No. 2?
HOUSTON — When the Baltimore Ravens eliminated the Houston Texans from the playoffs in January, coach DeMeco Ryans was adamant about improving the team's rushing attack. Over the next four months, Ryans succeeded.
The Texans traded for Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon from the Cincinnati Bengals. If the seasons started tomorrow, Mixon would be the team's starter in the offensive backfield. However, there is a competition brewing for second in command.
The Texans added a prominent prospect, Jawhar Jordan, with the No. 205 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. However, given general manager Nick Caserio's recent comments on Sports Radio 610, it appears that Dameon Pierce could reclaim his role as the Texans' lead back behind Mixon.
On the latest Locked on Texans podcast episode, Coty M. Davis and John Hickman discuss whether Houston's decision to draft Jordan was to add a contingency plan if Pierce falls short of Caserio's expectations of playing a "big role" in 2024.
"The big thing right now is to be in good condition — which he is," Caserio said during an interview with Sports Radio 610's Payne and Pendergast Tuesday morning. "He's got as good an attitude as anyone on the team. We're glad DP is here. He's going to be a big part of what we're doing. He's working his ass off so far, which is great to see."
Pierce joined the Texans as a fourth-round pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. He has since appeared in 27 games, rushing for 1,355 yards and six touchdowns on 365 attempts.
While Pierce has an advantage, given his experience, Jordan will create stiff competition as the lead backup to Mixon. Jordan, a 5-foot-9 running back from Louisville, is coming off a career year during his final collegiate season — rushing for 1,128 yards on 181 attempts and 13 touchdowns.
"People have counted me out a lot," Jordan said on April 27. "Even this past season, I wasn't listed as one of the top running backs. I know when it's all said and done, I will be one of the greatest."
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason. Follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at@CotyDavis_24. Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast Locked On Texans today! Click here to watch. Click here to listen.