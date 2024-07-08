Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud Talks Impact of Snoop Dogg's Youth Football League
C.J. Stroud has become one of the top quarterbacks in the league after just one season. The Houston Texans trusted in Stroud's on-field ability plenty after showing two highly successful seasons at Ohio State University, but it is the intangibles that Stroud possesses that likely solidified the eventual drafting of him second overall in the 2023 NFL draft.
The intangibles of an NFL starting QB are almost more important than the physical capabilities that he can use at his disposal. Connecting with teammates, coming together as a team, leadership, understanding, character, and the drive to win all come into play, and without it, it becomes difficult for a QB to achieve the successes that they seek.
For C.J. Stroud those characteristic traits that he lives by daily were instilled at a young age starting with his involvement with the Snoop Dogg Youth Football League at the age of 12. When speaking with ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime, Stroud communicated the impact that Snoop's football league had on him at such a young age.
"I was so competitive and wanted to win so I was like 'I have to find a way to be a leader and relate to these guys.' That was my first step," Stroud told ESPN. "I started hanging out with guys off the field, my mom would have kids come over and spend the night. She would allow me to go over to their houses. It was good for me to learn, this is how you build a brotherhood. I wasn't even thinking about that back then. But now that I'm older, that's what that was."
Stroud was exactly what the youth league was envisioning when they began to invite young football athletes to participate and we now know that the league represents much more than being able to showcase players' abilities. The generational rapper Snoop Dogg even went on record in the past to discuss Stroud's involvement.
The learnings from an early age to become a leader of other players has helped Stroud throughout his career and it may not be as evident as it is today after leading the Texans to a playoff win his rookie year and becoming the voice of the offense with a ton of personality on it.
Being able to reach different types of people and relay the mindset of the ultimate goal is far-reaching and not an easily attainable task. Incorporating new players year to year and maintaining the level of confidence, preparation, performance, and level-headedness never comes easy, but for Stroud, he is exemplifying his abilities in this area by bringing everyone together on and off the field to hopefully reach a Super Bowl and bring the Texans their first ever Lombardi Trophy.
Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.
Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast Locked On Texans today!
Follow Caleb on Twitter