Bears No. 1 Pick Caleb Williams Receives Advice From Texans Star QB C.J. Stroud
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud may not have been a first-overall pick in the NFL Draft, but he was selected second overall in 2023. However, he does know a thing or two about what it takes to be a successful young QB in the league.
When speaking with the experts over at Bleacher Report Stroud was prompted with what advice he would give to recent No. 1 overall pick by the Chicago Bears Caleb Williams.
The biggest thing that resonated with Stroud as he entered the league, and what he wants Williams to know, is to accept everything.
"Accept the coaching, accept the criticism, accept the system."
Those are wise words coming from such a young quarterback who is just starting to cut his teeth in the NFL. Stroud continued by stating that you should also remember to just be yourself and bond with your teammates within the locker room.
Stroud proved that mixing all of these things and relying on your teammates when in a game can net you successful results — which is evidenced by him leading the Texans to the playoffs in his rookie season and going onto win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.
If Caleb Williams is able to do that, he could very well have one of those special seasons as a rookie — especially with the amount of talent surrounding him in Chicago.
