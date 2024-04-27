BREAKING: Texans Draft DB Kamari Lassiter with No. 42 Pick
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans made their first pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. Friday night, the Texans drafted defensive back Kamari Lassiter from Georgia with the No. 42 pick. They used the pick that was acquired in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings in March. Lassiter revealed following his selection that he met with the Texans during the NFL Combine in Febuary.
"I feel like I can play anywhere in the secondary," Lassiter said. "Texans fans, you guys are getting the ultimate competitor."
Lassiter came into the draft as a solid Day 2 prospect. He played three seasons at Georgia, where he helped the Bulldogs put together one of the best defensive teams in college football. He recorded 86 career tackles and 14 pass deflections in 44 games.
Lassiter's selection came after general manager Nick Caserio vowed to add a cornerback who could play opposite Derek Stingley Jr. nearly two months ago.
"We are going to have someone out there playing opposite of Stingley," Caserio said. "We will work through it over the next few weeks and see where we end up."
According to Bleacher Report's scouting report, Lassiter: "Very quick feet in pedal and out of breaks. Has little wasted movements and shows a burst when driving on the ball. Quick play and route recognition. He shows quick reaction to what he sees and drives on the ball and ball-carrier"
