SOCIAL REACTIONS: Houston Texans Select OT Blake Fisher With the 59th Pick in the NFL Draft
The Houston Texans are starting to pick up steam here on the second day of the draft. With their first pick of the entire draft, they took Kamari Lassiter out of the University of Georgia. The pick came with mixed emotions from the fans as there is not much to go off of.
After trying to sure up the CB position, the Texans went to work on their offensive line to help protect their franchise QB C.J. Stroud by taking former Notre Dame offensive tackle Blake Fisher.
Fisher should be able to come in and provide a great presence for the Texans, however, there are hits on him for coming out early to the draft as he still had two years of eligibility left in college as well as his inconsistency in pass blocking. With that being said, Fisher does bring physical strength and presence and is as competitive as they come.
Despite Fisher being a bit unproven, there is promise there, so let us see how the fans are feeling about the pick!
