Ben Johnson 'Is a Rock Star!' Texans Interviewing Lions Coach - Source

Who are the Texans' top candidates for their head coaching vacancy? Ben Johnson, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator, is among them.

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans have gone beyond just assembling a list and they have gone beyond exploring ideas as they are interviewing one of the top offensive minds in the NFL in a Thursday visit.

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is with the Texans today, and there could be competition here as he is also to interview with the Indianapolis Colts on Friday and the Carolina Panthers next week, according to a league source.

Johnson, 36, is the overseer of a turnaround of the Lions offense and quarterback Jared Goff. The former North Carolina walk-on quarterback was a teammate of Texans personnel director Ronnie McGill and worked in Detroit with Texans director of team development Dylan Thompson

“I think a ton of Ben,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said recently. “He’s extremely bright. He’s creative, he’s organized, he’s a great communicator. I mean he’s got it.''

Former Broncos coach Vic Fangio could be in play as a defensive boss if Johnson is the choice as a potential successor to the fired Lovie Smith.

The Texans interview Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen on Friday and also have interviews next week with New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon (who interviewed twice last week), New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero in addition to requesting San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.

Rams top assistant Thomas Brown has also been added to the list, per sources.

Johnson could make an impact on an offense that includes Pro Bowl alternate running back Dameon Pierce, Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil, right tackle Tytus Howard along with the second overall and No. 12 overall picks of the first round.

“I think Ben’s a rock star, man,” Campbell said.

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Houston Texans news? Check out the SI.com team page here.