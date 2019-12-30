Bradley Roby Hopeful He is Part of the Texans Long-Term Plans

Houston, Texas- With the Houston Texans working to lock up key players before the start of free agency, head coach Bill O'Brien has made it clear the organization is open for business despite still having football left to play.

Working to keep both outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus and punter Bryan Anger on extended deals, there is hope in cornerback Bradley Roby's eyes that he is part of the longterm plan of the Texans.

Signed during the off-season on a one-year deal worth $10 million, Roby wanted to sign with a team that would give him a chance to compete in the postseason again. Plus, allow him to have a bounce-back season after a couple of down ones with the Denver Broncos.

"I'm very hopeful, very hopeful," Roby said of getting a new deal with the Texans. "That something is going to take place when it takes place. But I really love this team. I love the city of the coach, the coaching staff. I love everything about being here. I feel like I was meant to be here, having a lot of relationships with the guys around here, and I'm looking forward to working that out.

In 10 games this season, Roby has 38 total tackles, eight passes defended, two interceptions, and a quarterback sack. Missing portions of the season with a hamstring injury and being held out of the final game of the season, Roby has helped solidify the cornerback position with his play, especially in the second half of the season.

A native of Suwanee, Georgia, but born in Texas, the location of the Texans plays an integral part of him wanting to stay with the team. Not only has his new relationships with teammates and coaches helped along the way, but the city of Houston feels like home.

"I definitely been wanting to play for in the south for a long time," Roby continued. "I'm from the South, and I've been to school in Ohio and out west and Denver just finally back home in the South, and I definitely feel like this is home."

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here