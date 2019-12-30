State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Bradley Roby Hopeful He is Part of the Texans Long-Term Plans

Patrick D. Starr

Houston, Texas- With the Houston Texans working to lock up key players before the start of free agency, head coach Bill O'Brien has made it clear the organization is open for business despite still having football left to play.

Working to keep both outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus and punter Bryan Anger on extended deals, there is hope in cornerback Bradley Roby's eyes that he is part of the longterm plan of the Texans.

Signed during the off-season on a one-year deal worth $10 million, Roby wanted to sign with a team that would give him a chance to compete in the postseason again. Plus, allow him to have a bounce-back season after a couple of down ones with the Denver Broncos.

"I'm very hopeful, very hopeful," Roby said of getting a new deal with the Texans. "That something is going to take place when it takes place. But I really love this team. I love the city of the coach, the coaching staff. I love everything about being here. I feel like I was meant to be here, having a lot of relationships with the guys around here, and I'm looking forward to working that out.

In 10 games this season, Roby has 38 total tackles, eight passes defended, two interceptions, and a quarterback sack. Missing portions of the season with a hamstring injury and being held out of the final game of the season, Roby has helped solidify the cornerback position with his play, especially in the second half of the season.

A native of Suwanee, Georgia, but born in Texas, the location of the Texans plays an integral part of him wanting to stay with the team. Not only has his new relationships with teammates and coaches helped along the way, but the city of Houston feels like home.

"I definitely been wanting to play for in the south for a long time," Roby continued. "I'm from the South, and I've been to school in Ohio and out west and Denver just finally back home in the South, and I definitely feel like this is home."

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A.J. McCarron and the Texans Can't Spoil the Titans Playoff Hopes

Patrick D. Starr

With resting key starters, the Houston Texans dropped the regular season finale 35-14 against the Tennessee Titans.

A.J. McCarron Expected to Start In Regular Season Finale for the Texans

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans are expected to sit core players in their final regular-season game against the Tennessee Titans with quarterback A.J. McCarron set to start at quarterback.

Texans Host The Bills In Wild Card Saturday Showdown

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans will face off with the Buffalo Bills on Saturday January 4 at 3:35 p.m. CT on ESPN/ABC.

J.J. Watt is "On The Way" For the Texans With the Playoffs on The Horizon

Patrick D. Starr

Head coach Bill O'Brien gave and updated on defensive end J.J. Watt and his status after a successful week of practice.

Seven From Sunday: A.J. McCarron Makes His First Start for The Texans Count

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans A.J. McCarron makes his first start since 2015 a memorable one landing in the franchise record books.

Whitney Mercilus' New Contract Shows the Shift in The Texans Philosophy

Patrick D. Starr

The new contract to Whitney Mercilus shows that the Houston Texans are willing to make deals during the season. Something the organization has stayed away from in the past.

Bradley Roby Says It is Time for the Texans to Bring Their "A-Game"

Patrick D. Starr

Cornerback Bradley Roby is ready for the playoffs and ready for the Houston Texans to bring their A-game when it matters the most.

Whitney Mercilus Inks Four-Year Deal to Stay With Texans

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans keep outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus from reaching free agency and lock him up with a four-year deal.

Houston Texans Set To Host the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans will host the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium in their opening round playoff game.

Bill O'Brien Makes the Right Call For The Texans Heading Into the Playoffs

Patrick D. Starr

Head coach Bill O'Brien makes the right decision playing it safe with his roster in the final regular-season game of 2019 with little to gain heading into the playoffs.