Brandin Cooks A 'Trade Target'; Should Houston Texans Deal WR?

It is happening again.

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks has long been the center of trade talks - or, at least, trade gossip - and his name is once again surfacing to the top of the rumor mill with the NFL trade deadline slated for Nov. 1.

We have written in this space often that the Texans are unlikely to budge as it regards their fondness for ... Cooks ... and also unlikely to budge on their theoretical asking price of a second-round draft pick.

Are those two concepts in conflict? Not if we accept that every contract, every trade idea, has its price. Factually, though, if we are right about Houston having established a sort-of asking price ... we cannot rule out the possibility of the Texans taking calls for one of the team's most established talents and locker-room leaders.

Last season, Cooks caught 90 passes for 1,037 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games. The speedster has surpassed 1,000 yards in six of his eight NFL seasons as he has moved around quite a bit from team to team - mostly because he has been coveted ... and continues to be.

Cooks, who just turned 29, this year has 24 catches and one TD for a 1-3-1 Texans offense trying to find itself under second-year QB Davis Mills and first-year head coach Lovie Smith.

That pursuit continues Sunday in Las Vegas against the 1-4 Raiders ... and it seems like the NFL's pursuit of a trade for Brandin Cooks - the Packers? The Chwill continue as well.

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook