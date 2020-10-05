SI.com
Texans Daily
HomeNewsTexansDaily+
Search

Breaking: Texans Fire Bill O'Brien - What Comes Next?

Anthony R Wood

After seven seasons, the Houston Texans have parted ways with head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien. This follows Houston's 0-4 start to the 2020 NFL season and a series questionable roster changes this summer.

O'Brien has come under increased scrutiny this season, following four underwhelming performances highlighted by what is arguably poor play-calling, coaching, and overall roster management. 

READ MORE: Texans Are 'A Mess,' Say Goodbye To O'Brien

So ... what comes next?

*Assistant head coach Romeo Crennel will take over as interim head coach per John McClain.

*A search for a replacement - now or eventually - will commence. Among the attractive names: Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

*The organization will attempt to build on the positives brought there by former Penn State head coach O'Brien, who led the Texans to four AFC South Division titles, finishing his career in the Lone Star State with a 52-48 record.

*The Texans, with exec Jack Easterly calling shots, will re-evaluate as an organization the wisdom of having given O'Brien extensive control over operations both on and off the field despite limited success. The majority of coaching and front office hires the last few years ultimately came down to O'Brien's plan to build what many saw as a New England Patriots 2.0-style franchise.

The Texans never quite because Patriots-Southwest, however.

*The club needs to figure out how to get the most out of its investments. Houston renegotiated many key contracts this past summer, including those of Deshaun Watson and Laremy Tunsil.

The heavy investments have not paid dividends.

*Looking ahead, Crennel and company will begin a roster evaluation. Win games? Sure. But ... His previous head coaching record won't do much to bring back this confidence given that Crennel - yet another Bill Belichick disciple - has only won 28 of 83 games in charge.

*What is the "culture''? These players have always spoken highly of Crennel, who might be more than capable of steadying the ship as they look for a permanent replacement. ... a plus along with a frank understanding: A "steady ship'' isn't enough.

THANKS FOR READING TEXANS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BREAKING: Texans Fire Bill O'Brien After 100th Game

Bill O'Brien Has Been In Charge Of Exactly 100 Houston Texans Games, And Today, It's 'A Mess Of Their Own Making'

Mike Fisher

by

Kellz7

The Bad, The Bad, And The Ugly From Houston's Loss To Minnesota

Easily one of the worst performances in recent memory from the Houston Texans, were there any positives to be drawn from their loss to the Minnesota Vikings? The Bad, The Bad, And The Ugly

Anthony R Wood

by

AlTruckee

'Shuffling Deck Chairs': Vikings 31, Texans 23

The 'Titanic' Reference Is A Stretch - But The Houston Texans' 31-23 Week 4 NFL Loss To Previously-Winless Minnesota Did Include 'Change' In The Form Of 'Shuffling Deck Chairs'

Mike Fisher

3 Texans To Watch Versus Vikings: 2 'New' Offensive Weapons

As Houston prepares to face the Minnesota Vikings, here are the three Texans to watch for as the battle of the 0-3's commences.

Anthony R Wood

NFL Week 4: Bill O’Brien Back In Control as Houston Texans Play-Caller?

NFL Week 4: Bill O’Brien Back In Control as Houston Texans Play-Caller?

Mike Fisher

Injury Report: Good News Across The Board For Texans

The Houston Texans have released their final injury report before Sunday's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, and the news is positive.

Anthony R Wood

How to Watch: Vikings at Texans

The Houston Texans Return Home On Sunday Where They Will Welcome A Desperate Minnesota Vikings Team That Is Looking For Its First Win Of The Season.

Matt Galatzan

Fantasy Forecast: Texans Using ‘Load Management’ on Fuller?

NFL Week 4 Fantasy Forecast: Houston Texans Using ‘Load Management’ on WR Will Fuller?

Mike Fisher

Texans Can't Let Vikings RB Dalvin .. Cook

NFL Week 4 Vs. The Minnesota Vikings: The Houston Texans Can't Let RB Dalvin ... Cook

Mike Fisher

Injury Report: Texans Running Back Returns For Week 4

The Houston Texans look set to welcome back a vital offensive weapon, with another joining the injury report for Week 4

Anthony R Wood