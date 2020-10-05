Breaking: Texans Fire Bill O'Brien - What Comes Next?

After seven seasons, the Houston Texans have parted ways with head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien. This follows Houston's 0-4 start to the 2020 NFL season and a series questionable roster changes this summer.

O'Brien has come under increased scrutiny this season, following four underwhelming performances highlighted by what is arguably poor play-calling, coaching, and overall roster management.

So ... what comes next?

*Assistant head coach Romeo Crennel will take over as interim head coach per John McClain.

*A search for a replacement - now or eventually - will commence. Among the attractive names: Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

*The organization will attempt to build on the positives brought there by former Penn State head coach O'Brien, who led the Texans to four AFC South Division titles, finishing his career in the Lone Star State with a 52-48 record.

*The Texans, with exec Jack Easterly calling shots, will re-evaluate as an organization the wisdom of having given O'Brien extensive control over operations both on and off the field despite limited success. The majority of coaching and front office hires the last few years ultimately came down to O'Brien's plan to build what many saw as a New England Patriots 2.0-style franchise.

The Texans never quite because Patriots-Southwest, however.

*The club needs to figure out how to get the most out of its investments. Houston renegotiated many key contracts this past summer, including those of Deshaun Watson and Laremy Tunsil.

The heavy investments have not paid dividends.

*Looking ahead, Crennel and company will begin a roster evaluation. Win games? Sure. But ... His previous head coaching record won't do much to bring back this confidence given that Crennel - yet another Bill Belichick disciple - has only won 28 of 83 games in charge.

*What is the "culture''? These players have always spoken highly of Crennel, who might be more than capable of steadying the ship as they look for a permanent replacement. ... a plus along with a frank understanding: A "steady ship'' isn't enough.