This is obviously something way short of the Texans actually putting the stamp of approval on 'Bama QB Bryce Young as their top overall pick in April. But ...

This is not the first time Bryce Young has been compared to Steph Curry.

But it is especially notable when a veteran pass-catcher from the team that might have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft endorses the idea.

"Bryce Young is Steph Curry,'' wrote Philip Dorsett, the Houston Texans receiver, while watching Young's performance for Alabama in Saturday's Sugar Bowl.

This is obviously something way short of the Texans actually putting the stamp of approval on the 'Bama QB as their top overall pick in April ... and their next franchise QB.

It is also hoped that the present Houston QB, second-year guy Davis Mills, who is getting ready to take on the Jaguars in Week 17 on Sunday, isn't too offended by one of his guys salivating over the idea of another QB.

After all, pretty much everybody in the NFL is doing the same over a kid who just exited the bowl win to a standing ovation after putting up this line: 15 of 21 for 324 and 5 TD throws.

Over the course of the season, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit compared the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback to the Golden State Warriors superstar.

“That’s my favorite athlete,” Young said on the field during a recent interview. “I appreciate that, Kirk. That’s the best comparison I can get. It’s a honor.

Young, with maybe the only knock on him being his lack of size (he's 6-0, 195) is frequently compared to a basketball point guard for the way he "runs and guns'' the Alabama offense, often deliving passes as if he is orchestrating a fast break.

Another Young comp that a lot of people see: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, though Mahomes is 6-2, 225.

What does Herby say?

“I use the comparison to Steph Curry because of how cool he is but also his game,” Herbstreit said. “How he’s able to generate, I think, an awareness reminds me of Steph Curry. He’s able to distribute. He’s able to score, and that confidence with a little walk off there. That’s Bryce Young. The personality. The way he leads his team for Golden State and the way Bryce leads his team for Alabama. They look like the same guy.''

The Texans are 2-12-1 and starving for "guys'' like that. It's obvious ... and all Dorsett has done is say the obvious out loud.

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Houston Texans news? Check out the SI.com team page here.