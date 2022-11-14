Browns and Ex-Texans QB Deshaun Watson Returns to Practice as Suspension Nears End

Former Houston Texans and now current Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is set to make his return to the practice field this week, as his 11-game suspension draws to a close.

Watson will now have three weeks to prepare and get into 'game-ready condition' before he takes the field for the first time this season.

As it so happens, Watson's Browns are scheduled to visit the Texans at NRG Stadium in Week 13, when, the 26-year-old quarterback's suspension due to allegations of improper sexual behavior will conveniently come to an end.

Watson, of course, will get the start vs. his former team.

Texans fans will likely rain boos on Watson once he steps back onto the field for the first time.

Once thought to be a savior in Houston, Watson's long list of allegations and discontent with the team soiled his time as a Texan.

"Both of us were going in different directions," Watson said after arriving in Cleveland. "For me to be able to accomplish all of the things I wanted to do, it was time for us to part ways. I know the contract was given to me that summer. But I was honest and straightforward with the organization. They were honest with me. And we came to the conclusion that departing was the best situation."

Watson was traded during the offseason to Cleveland in exchange for three first-round picks, a third-round pick and a fifth-round pick.

As a result, the Texans now own the Browns' No. 12 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, giving them two first-round picks.

Watson played four seasons in Houston after being drafted out of Clemson with the No. 12 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

He ended his Texans career throwing for 14,539 yards and 104 touchdowns while completing 67.8 percent of his pass attempts. Watson went 28-25 after starting 53 games for the Texans.

