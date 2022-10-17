Skip to main content

Controversial Exec Jack Easterby Says 'Goodbye' To Houston Texans In 'Appreciation' Statement

The goodbyes are all quite polite, the latest coming from Jack Easterby himself, who has issued a statement about his Texans departure.
There is almost surely a story to tell about the Houston Texans' involvement with - and Monday parting of ways with -controversial executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby.

But for now, the goodbyes are all quite polite, the latest coming from Easterby himself, who has issued a statement.

"My family and I are thankful for our time in Houston,'' he writes on Twitter. "We appreciate the opportunities the McNair family has provided us and wish the organization well moving forward.''

Easterby's departure is not necessarily a surprise, and according to Texans owner Cal McNair, this is the result of a mutual decision.

"I met with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby, and we have mutually agreed to part ways," McNair said in a statement released by the Texans. "We acknowledge Jack's positive contributions and wish him and his family the best in the future."

With Easterby's departure coming mid-season, McNair said the Texans football operations staff will absorb his former day-to-day responsibilities.

At different times in his NFL career, Easterby has served as a team chaplain and as a "character coach.'' The Texans hired Easterby as the executive vice president of team development in 2019. He later took the helm as executive vice president of football operations, where his questionable decisions, critics say, contributed to the Texans struggles.

Increasingly, with new GM Nick Caserio in place, Easterby's role changed - though his reputation as a lightning rod for controversy, to some, did not.

But, said coach Lovie Smith, "My relationship with Jack was good just like everybody else in the organization.'' Smith did add, however, that the details of the parting are "a question for ownership.''

