Texans Running Back Arrested on Rape Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was charged with burglary and intent to rape, according to records filed with the Harris County District Clerk’s office. The complaint, filed Friday, involves a woman identified by the Houston Chronicle as Anderson’s “on-again-off-again girlfriend.”
Anderson, 24, was arrested, according to profootballnetwork.com. Various reports, citing court records and the complaint, said Anderson forced his way into the woman’s home in Houston's Museum District on Friday and chased her into the bathroom. She also grabbed a gun off a coffee table to prevent Anderson from access to it. The gun was never pointed or used, according to records.
According to the complaint, she fell down a staircase and police were called to the home shortly after 7:30 a.m. Anderson, according to records, left the home after police were called.
The Texans are aware of the situation.
“We are gathering information and have no further comment at this time,” a Texans spokesman told the Chronicle.
Prosecutors asked for a $50,000 bond, according to court documents, noting that Anderson is a potential flight risk due because of his financial means as a professional football player. Anderson is free on bond and scheduled for arraignment Wednesday.
Anderson, a former star at TCU who lives in Fort Bend County, was on the Texans practice squad last season before signing a futures deal with the team. The Dallas Cowboys signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He was also a member of the Indianapolis Colts before coming to Houston.