Texans GM Reveals 'Differences' Leading to Culley Firing

HOUSTON – Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio cited "philosophical differences" for firing firing of coach David Culley after one season, along with offensive coordinator Tim Kelly.

Culley, a career assistant who had never been a head coach previously, confirmed that he's due the three remaining years on his deal. That's worth $17 million and he will earn a total of $22 million over the course of the deal, according to league sources.

Culley, 66, didn't want to make changes to the coaching staff, especially on the offensive side, which was a disconnect with how the Texans wanted to proceed. The Texans went 4-13 and had the NFL's last-ranked offense.

Game management issues and other alignment problems were at the heart of the decision from the Texans management to move on in a recommendation from Caserio to chairman and CEO Cal McNair.

“Earlier today, I met with David Culley and Tim Kelly to inform them we will be moving in a different direction at the head coach and offensive coordinator positions, I came to this difficult but necessary decision after reviewing our football operation," Caserio said in a statement. "While a change after one season is unusual, we had philosophical differences over the long-term direction and vision for our program moving forward.

"We appreciate coach Culley for helping us navigate through a difficult season, but it is my responsibility to make decisions that I feel are best for our organization. The search for the next coach of the Houston Texans will begin immediately.”

Top candidates for the Houston job include former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores and New England Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, according to sources.

Culley was previously an assistant head coach, passing game coordinator and receivers coach for the Baltimore Ravens after stints with the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

“We are grateful for the energy and passion David brought to our organization throughout last season," McNair said. "We wish him, his wife Carolyn and their entire family nothing but the best moving forward.

"I have entrusted Nick Caserio to lead football performance and I have complete confidence he will find the best leader for our team. These decisions are difficult, but Nick believed it was necessary for the future of our organization. We look forward to continuing to build our roster and finding the right coach to lead us forward.”

Hours after the firing, Culley said in a telephone interview that he accepts the situation and is ready to move forward with his head held high.

"I'm disappointed, but it's part of the business," Culley said. "I understand and I move on."

Culley later issued a similar statement through the Texans. Culley had nothing bad to say about the organization and his experience in Houston.

“I loved every minute of being the head coach of the Houston Texans," Culley said. "I appreciate the players and coaches for staying the course with me through the ups and downs of our season. I’m disappointed we didn’t win more games and I won’t have a chance to improve on the lessons I’ve learned, but I fully understand this is a bottom-line business and I didn’t do enough.

"I want to thank the McNair family and Nick Caserio for giving me this opportunity, I am forever grateful for the experience. I wish this team and organization the best, they are building a special program and I truly believe the future is bright for Texans fans.”

Texans safety Justin Reid, disciplined by Culley and benched for one game against the New York Jets after an argument during a team meeting, feels strongly about Culley as a leader.

"I enjoyed playing for coach Culley, I thought he got a raw deal," Reid said. "He stepped into a difficult situation with everything that was going on with the organization with Deshaun (Watson) and all of the roster changes. He took the brunt of it and led the team to four wins when they didn't expect us to win any games.

"I feel bad for him. He's a stand-up, genuine guy who did things the right way and I think he did well in establishing the culture of the team. He had guys ready to play hard every Sunday and I wish him the best. Coach Culley is someone I have the utmost respect for. He's a good man who tried his best and he had the players' back."