Dawg Pound Deshaun Watson: Texans QB Shares Thoughts On Trade

Deshaun Watson shares his thoughts on being traded to the Cleveland Browns via social media

HOUSTON -- The trade has been made official by the Houston Texans. Quarterback Deshaun Watson is letting Cleveland know he is on the way.

The Browns are expected to trade multiple draft picks for Watson to become the next starting quarterback. The deal includes three first-round picks, a 2023 third-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick. The Texans will also send Cleveland their fifth-round pick this April.

As for Watson, he shared a photo to his Instagram, donning a Browns' jersey, expressing his excitement to be the next starting quarterback in the franchise's history.

Watson, 26, still is facing 22 civil counts of sexual misconduct and sexual assault. He did not play in 2021 but still remains one of the top passers in the league when active. In 2020, Watson led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards and an average of 8.9 yards per pass while tossing a franchise-record 33 touchdowns on the way to a 4-12 record.

Watson also has agreed to terms on a new five-year, $230 million deal though 2026. All $230 million has been guaranteed by Browns' owner Jimmy Haslam

Watson had initially signed a four-year, $156 million extension midseason in 2020. He chose Cleveland and its offense over the New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons, and Carolina Panthers.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio wanted to act fast on the deal following a year-long conversation on the situation. The second-year executive from the get-go set the market price at "three first-round picks and a proven player" to begin any conversation.

"My philosophy from the beginning has always been to do the right thing by the Houston Texans organization, and we're going to continue to do that here moving forward," Caserio said at the combine.

The Browns are now expected to trade quarterback Baker Mayfield in the coming days. Mayfield requested a trade on Thursday after Cleveland told it was out of the running, stating it was "in the best interests of both sides".

A source tells TexansDaily.com that both the Seattle Seahawks and Indianapolis Colts are interested in adding Mayfield.