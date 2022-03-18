Skip to main content

Dawg Pound Deshaun Watson: Texans QB Shares Thoughts On Trade

Deshaun Watson shares his thoughts on being traded to the Cleveland Browns via social media

HOUSTON -- The trade has been made official by the Houston Texans. Quarterback Deshaun Watson is letting Cleveland know he is on the way. 

The Browns are expected to trade multiple draft picks for Watson to become the next starting quarterback. The deal includes three first-round picks, a 2023 third-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick. The Texans will also send Cleveland their fifth-round pick this April. 

deshaun watson browns

Deshaun Watson

cooks deshaun

Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson

As for Watson, he shared a photo to his Instagram, donning a Browns' jersey, expressing his excitement to be the next starting quarterback in the franchise's history. 

Watson, 26, still is facing 22 civil counts of sexual misconduct and sexual assault. He did not play in 2021 but still remains one of the top passers in the league when active. In 2020, Watson led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards and an average of 8.9 yards per pass while tossing a franchise-record 33 touchdowns on the way to a 4-12 record.

Watson also has agreed to terms on a new five-year, $230 million deal though 2026. All $230 million has been guaranteed by Browns' owner Jimmy Haslam

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

deshaun watson browns
Play

Texans QB Deshaun Watson Waives No-Trade Clause For Browns

Deshaun Watson is now expected to be traded to the Cleveland Browns after waiving his no-trade clause

By Cole Thompson37 minutes ago
37 minutes ago
Justin Reid
Play

Justin Reid Bolts Texans for Chiefs: 'It Felt Right'

Playing for a team in championship contention isn't the only reason Justin Reid departed the Houston Texans during free agency to join the Chiefs.

By Coty M. Davis1 hour ago
1 hour ago
NFL
Play

Texans Deshaun Watson Trade: Which Team Makes The Better Offer?

The New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons could make these type of offers to land Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson

By Cole Thompson2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Watson had initially signed a four-year, $156 million extension midseason in 2020.  He chose Cleveland and its offense over the New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons, and Carolina Panthers. 

Texans general manager Nick Caserio wanted to act fast on the deal following a year-long conversation on the situation. The second-year executive from the get-go set the market price at "three first-round picks and a proven player" to begin any conversation.

"My philosophy from the beginning has always been to do the right thing by the Houston Texans organization, and we're going to continue to do that here moving forward," Caserio said at the combine.

deshaun watson saints

Deshaun Watson

deshaun-watson-stuns-in-texans-ot-win

Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson disappointed

Deshaun Watson

The Browns are now expected to trade quarterback Baker Mayfield in the coming days. Mayfield requested a trade on Thursday after Cleveland told it was out of the running, stating it was "in the best interests of both sides". 

A source tells TexansDaily.com that both the Seattle Seahawks and Indianapolis Colts are interested in adding Mayfield.  

deshaun watson browns
News

Texans QB Deshaun Watson Waives No-Trade Clause For Browns

By Cole Thompson37 minutes ago
Justin Reid
News

Justin Reid Bolts Texans for Chiefs: 'It Felt Right'

By Coty M. Davis1 hour ago
NFL
News

Texans Deshaun Watson Trade: Which Team Makes The Better Offer?

By Cole Thompson2 hours ago
Deshaun Watson
News

With Panthers Out, Did Texans Miss Best Watson Trade Package?

By Coty M. Davis5 hours ago
deshaun watson panthers
News

Carolina Panthers Out in Texans QB Deshaun Watson Trade Chase

By Cole Thompson19 hours ago
Davante Adams
News

Raiders Trade For Packers WR Adams: NFL Tracker

By Texans Daily Staff20 hours ago
nick deshaun clutchpoints
News

Stress Test: Are Texans Fans NFL's Most Tense?

By Timm Hamm21 hours ago
pitts-dw-2
News

Pitts Tweet Tease: 'It's About To Get Scary in Atlanta'

By Texans Daily StaffMar 17, 2022