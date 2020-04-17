State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

DeAndre Hopkins was prepared to be traded by the Texans

Patrick D. Starr

With the trade becoming official between the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins had a conference call with the Arizona media introducing him to his new team. 

Hopkins has stayed relatively quiet about the trade to Arizona, and a contract situation with the Texans' that could not be resolved sent him west in a trade that shook the NFL before the league year opened. 

In the conference call, Hopkins was not surprised what transpired with the Texans and prepared himself for 2019 to be his final season with the Texans. 

"I kind of heard you know little rumor talks about being traded early last year," Hopkins answered when asked when he knew his time in Houston was up. "The beginning of last year from some people that I felt like I trusted that actually knew. So it wasn't a big surprise to me after the year, I was prepared for it."

Ironically, Hopkins was in Los Angeles working out with Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones whose contract he is attempting to match in a new deal with the Cardinals. 

Hopkins discussed finding out that he was set to be traded to the Cardinals.

"Once I found out," Hopkins said of the trade. "Actually I was working out with my Julio Jones we're in L.A. and was working out, and seeing some stuff early that morning about it. Talked to some people, trusted people, and they kind of told me Arizona is one team that it is probably on the radar. I was very excited actually, about it because what Arizona has been building. Having a young quarterback, a young team, and also having veterans."

Hopkins spent his entire career with the Texans catching 1,048 passes for 8,602 yards and 54 total touchdowns. 

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

David Johnson takes lessons Larry Fitzgerald taught him to Houston

Houston Texans running back David Johnson reflected on how Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald took him under his wing to show him how to be a professional on and off the field.

Patrick D. Starr

Teaming up with Deshaun Watson has David Johnson bought in with the Texans

Running back David Johnson is looking forward to teaming up with quarterback Deshaun Watson in the Houston Texans offense.

Patrick D. Starr

David Johnson wants to be a three-down back for the Texans offense

After being pushed aside with the Arizona Cardinals in 2019, running back David Johnson wants to bounce back with his new team the Houston Texans.

Patrick D. Starr

2020 Draft Watch: Five Edge Players for the Texans

Five edge players that match the needs for Houston Texans entering the 2020 NFL Draft.

Patrick D. Starr

Six things we learned from Bill O’Brien’s pre-draft press conference

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien met with the media for the first time since the NFL Combine and discusses multiple topics. Here are the six things we learned from the near hour discussion.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Patrick Starr

Texans confident in Brandin Cooks' health

The Houston Texans are confident that wide receiver Brandin Cooks' concussion history will not be a concern which lead to trade with the Los Angeles Rams.

Patrick D. Starr

Bill O'Brien predicts a contract adjustment soon for DeAndre Hopkins from the Cardinals

Houston Texans head coach feels that a contract is coming for former wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins soon from the Arizona Cardinals.

Patrick D. Starr

Finding a trade partner to meet DeAndre Hopkins contract demands led to the Cardinals

Finding a trade partner to meet wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins contract demands led them to the deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

Patrick D. Starr

With no OTAs, Texans opt for Brandin Cooks over a rookie wide receiver in 2020

Lost time on the field due to the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the Houston Texans to take a chance on veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks over a rookie wide receiver.

Patrick D. Starr

2020 Draft Watch: Five Wide Receivers for the Texans

Five wide receiver that match the Houston Texans needs entering the 2020 NFL Draft.

Patrick D. Starr