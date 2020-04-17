DeAndre Hopkins was prepared to be traded by the Texans

With the trade becoming official between the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins had a conference call with the Arizona media introducing him to his new team.

Hopkins has stayed relatively quiet about the trade to Arizona, and a contract situation with the Texans' that could not be resolved sent him west in a trade that shook the NFL before the league year opened.

In the conference call, Hopkins was not surprised what transpired with the Texans and prepared himself for 2019 to be his final season with the Texans.

"I kind of heard you know little rumor talks about being traded early last year," Hopkins answered when asked when he knew his time in Houston was up. "The beginning of last year from some people that I felt like I trusted that actually knew. So it wasn't a big surprise to me after the year, I was prepared for it."

Ironically, Hopkins was in Los Angeles working out with Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones whose contract he is attempting to match in a new deal with the Cardinals.

Hopkins discussed finding out that he was set to be traded to the Cardinals.

"Once I found out," Hopkins said of the trade. "Actually I was working out with my Julio Jones we're in L.A. and was working out, and seeing some stuff early that morning about it. Talked to some people, trusted people, and they kind of told me Arizona is one team that it is probably on the radar. I was very excited actually, about it because what Arizona has been building. Having a young quarterback, a young team, and also having veterans."

Hopkins spent his entire career with the Texans catching 1,048 passes for 8,602 yards and 54 total touchdowns.

