Deshaun Watson gives back to his hometown to help first responders during COVID-19 pandemic

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is stepping up during the COVID-19 pandemic by giving back to his hometown of Gainesville, Georgia. Watson donated food to feed first responders which included doctors, nurses, medics, nurses, and doctors working to help people during the crisis.

According to Michael Thurmond's, Pastor of Free Chapel Men's Groups, Instagram account, Watson stepped up for the first-responders in Gainsville.

So proud of Deshaun Watson! This week he’s feeding over 150 first responders in our community! Police, fire, ambulance, nurses, and doctors. All throughout the week, Longstreet will be delivering meals because of Deshaun’s heart for his community!! You can’t do everything, but you can do something! Everyone find something you can do to contribute! Take care of each other. God will get us through this! Love you, Deshaun! - via Thurmond's Instagram

Deshaun Watson feeds first responders in his hometown / Instagram: michaelthurmondthurmond

