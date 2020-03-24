Deshaun Watson gives back to his hometown to help first responders during COVID-19 pandemic
Patrick D. Starr
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is stepping up during the COVID-19 pandemic by giving back to his hometown of Gainesville, Georgia. Watson donated food to feed first responders which included doctors, nurses, medics, nurses, and doctors working to help people during the crisis.
According to Michael Thurmond's, Pastor of Free Chapel Men's Groups, Instagram account, Watson stepped up for the first-responders in Gainsville.
You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.
Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here
You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.
iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here