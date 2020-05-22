State of The Texans
Deshaun Watson's aim for consistency is key for the Texans in 2020

Patrick D. Starr

The Deshaun Watson Era of Houston Texans football is in full swing, and now the offense is indeed being built around one of the top young talents in the NFL. 

The Texans with Watson running the offense have shown that they can be one of the AFC's best teams if he is clicking on all cylinders by calling out the right protections and reading defenses correctly pre- and post-snap.

In 38 games over his first three NFL seasons, Watson threw for 9,716 yards, 71 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions. He has also rushed for 14 touchdowns. Watson tore his ACL his rookie season ending his promising start to his career early. 

There is room for Watson to grow as a quarterback and playing at a consistent level every time he steps on the field is where the team is looking for the most improvement from him. 

"There's things that Deshaun needs to get better at, as all of us need to improve on," Kelly explained. "We've talked about that with him, coming out and being consistent and playing at that – he's set the bar so high, so it's really a challenge for him to be able to play at that level every time he steps on the field."

In two critical regular-season losses to the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos last season, Watson was not his normal top end performing self that many are accustomed to. Against the Panthers he completed 63.6% of his passes and versus the Broncos he completed 56% of his passes with a combined total of only one touchdown pass and two interceptions. Watson did have three rushing touchdowns in those contests but his arm is what supplies the high octane attack the offense has shown with him. 

Those are the types of lows that the Texans want Watson to prevent giving the team the best chance to win. 

The Texans are now focused on building an offensive unit built around Deshaun Watson's strengths, especially one built on speed and pass-catching threats. 

Enter veterans like running back David Johnson and wide receivers Randall Cobb and Brandin Cooks who all have at one point this off-season said they understand they are here to help Watson take the next step as a quarterback. 

Offensive coordinator Tim Kelly who has been installing new ideas for the offense during their virtual off-season and he has watched Watson working hard to get the latest additions comfortable with him in the offense. 

"Those are guys that have produced and that are coming in with a great mindset," Kelly said of the new offensive players. "With a chip on their shoulder and are working hard every day to make sure they're on the same page with the coaching staff and making sure they're on the same page with Deshaun."

