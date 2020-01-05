HOUSTON - Buffalo Bills defenders Matt Milano and Siran Neal were left wondering how Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson got away from a clear sack. Watson was able to hit running back Taiwan Jones for a 34-yard gain to the Bills 10 set up the game-winning field goal in overtime.

Watson was sacked seven times but was able to overcome those issues to throw for 247 yards and rush 55 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. But no throw was bigger than Watson's strike to Jones to set up the winning kick by Ka'imi Fairbairn.

Seeing issues with the Texans offense, head coach Bill O'Brien continues to give Watson credit for carrying the team when they need him the most.

"We didn't protect very well. He got himself out of some major jams," O'Brien said. "He made some huge plays. The play to Taiwan (Jones) at the end, obviously, was unbelievable. He made a lot of plays throughout the whole game. He's got a huge heart. He's been winning his whole life, and he knows how to win. He knows how to win, and there's not too much more you can say about it."

As for Jones, he hauled in his first-ever reception in the playoffs in his nine-year career. The catch and run for 34-yards could not have come at a better time for the Texans offense.

"Really it was just a great call and play by Deshaun Watson," Jones said. "I just happened to be in the right position. He made the adjustment to get me that route, and I don't know how he got free but he did. It just shows what kind of athlete he is, and he was able to throw the ball to me right on point and the rest is history."

As for Watson, being unfazed it part of his game, and that is what happened when the Bills had him bottled up for a clear sack. Watson knew what was coming from the Bills defense and knew he had to get rid of the ball in a hurry.

"Yeah, I knew it was blitz zero," Watson said of the play. "I knew I was going to have pressure. I knew the ball was going to have to get out quick. But I was trying to make a play with D. Hop (DeAndre Hopkins), and just happened to be Kevin Johnson sitting over there at the corner spot, who's been here for five years, who knows exactly where I wanted to go versus this coverage."

Watson continued, "So he snuck off, and by the time I was trying to get it to Taiwan (Jones) earlier, they were going to be right there. The pressure was there. I just kind of braced myself and spun out of it, and I knew exactly where Taiwan was going to be at. That's why I kind of flicked it out to him."

