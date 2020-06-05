State of The Texans
Dolphins Brian Flores' message has impact on Bill O'Brien

Patrick D. Starr

That statement from Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores spoke volumes to head coach and close friend Bill O'Brien. So much, that O'Brien read Flores' statement through the Dolphins on the killing of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota. 

O'Brien soon made his statement after Flores, but he used what he heard from Flores in that conversation and recent phone calls to help understand what Black Americans are up against in the United States. 

"I spoke with Brian Flores yesterday," O'Brien said earlier in the week. "Brian Flores is (a) great friend of mine. We worked together in New England for five years. He brought up a great point. Brian Flores said that one thing we can all say is that we 100 percent agree on the fact that what we saw in Minneapolis was just absolutely horrendous. We can all agree on that, and we all know, Brian said that this has to spur change."

Since his arrival in Houston, O'Brien has been on the right side of supporting his black players and made a strong statement in showing support in their pursuit to end police brutality and systemic racism. 

Taking time to educate himself starting with the Flores' statement, O'Brien read statements regarding the climate towards back black people in the country from San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich and Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush. 

He called those men true leaders with their words that he read. 

"I've read Brian Flores's statement probably 50 times," O'Brien added. "I've read Coach (Gregg) Popovich's comments several times. I've read the comments of Presidents Obama and Bush, true leaders. Leaders who have empathy. Leaders that have an understanding of what leadership is all about. Their statements have resonated the most with me."

It was the phone calls with Flores that hit home for O'Brien and that more has to be accomplished for the black community. 

"B-Flo spoke about how honesty," O'Brien explained. "Transparency and empathy go a long way and we coach a great group of young men who can have an impact, they can."

O'Brien has been vocal about how words will not get anything accomplished for the black community, and actions are needed. 

"We have to stand with the black community," O'Brien said passionately "We have to heed the call to action and challenge each other to live out the change that we want to see. I'm emotional, I'm sad, you guys know that about me, especially here in Houston. I'm sad, I'm frustrated because I'm questioning what can I do, I've got to do more."

