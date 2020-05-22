State of The Texans
Ex-Texans running back Carlos Hyde signs with Seahawks

Patrick D. Starr

Former Houston Texans running back Carlos Hyde has signed a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks for the 2020 season. Hyde joins a crowded backfield with the Seahawks but he is expected to be in the mix for carries due to the uncertainty of their Seahawks position group. 

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Seahawks have signed Hyde to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million. 

The Texans attempted to re-sign Hyde during the off-season for reported offer worth up to $5 million a yearr but that was declined by the veteran running back. 

Hyde helped pace the Texans rushing attack in 2019 rushing for 1,070 yards (4.4 yards a carry) with six rushing touchdowns.

Traded to the Texans from the Kansas City Chiefs before the season started for offensive lineman Martinas Rankin. Hyde was instantly put into the offense and developed a strong one-two punch with running back Duke Johnson.

The Texans have replaced Hyde with running back David Johnson to team with Duke Johnson for the 2020 season. 

