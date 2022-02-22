Did Texans Get Something Right? Inside the 2021 Draft Class

The Houston Texans' draft class has recently been given a B+ grade - But is this fair?

The 2021 draft class was a thoroughly mixed bag when it comes to the AFC South, with headline names like Trevor Lawrence and Caleb Farley somewhat underwhelming given what was invested into them.

When it comes to the Houston Texans, however, with very little in the way of meaningful capital, general manager Nick Caserio managed to find five starters with as many picks.

In fact, NFL.com's Gennaro Filice ranked the Texans' draft class as the most successful in the division - awarding Caserio and Co. a B+ grade, but was he right?

Leading the way for Houston was quarterback Davis Mills.

© Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports © Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The 67th overall selection out of Stanford hit a few speed humps upon being thrust into the starting role early in the season. After returning to the bench for a few weeks mid-way through the year, Mills appeared to have used this time wisely as upon his eventual return to the starting role he looked continually more assured and confident in the role.

Through 13 games (11 starts) Mills went 2-9, completing 263 of 394 attempts for 2,664 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Not only did Mills outperform the majority of the quarterbacks taken in 2021 - with Mac Jones perhaps the only exception - but he also had more 300+ yard games than any other rookie, leading the class in both accuracy and in passer rating on throws of 20+ yards.

All the while, he was sacked 31 times and backed up by a run game that ranked last in the NFL.

"Beyond Mills, Houston got solid returns from Collins, Jordan and especially Lopez, a sixth-round pick who started 15 games," Filice said. "The Texans entered the 2021 college marketplace with a losing hand of draft cards, but in Year 1, this rookie class easily took the AFC South pot."

Collins finished the season having started eight of 14 appearances, recording 33 receptions from 60 targets for 446 yards and one touchdown. In amidst these perhaps unseemly numbers were a few highlight-reel catches that bode well for his future.

Tight end Brevin Jordan too showed flashes of potential throughout his nine appearances, while linebacker Garret Wallow out of TCU was the only player in this year's class to play in all 17 games.

As mentioned by Filice, Roy Lopez was perhaps THE hidden gem in this draft class as far as Houston is concerned.

The 195th overall pick out of Arizona, Lopez wasted no time in assuming a core role, ultimately starting 15 of 16 games, recording one sack, one recovered fumble, two quarterback hits, 31 tackles and five for a loss.

Given that all five players drafted were out of the top two rounds, and all started multiple games, continued to improve as the year went on, and remain on the roster, B+ seems a little harsh.