Will Josh McCown Land Spot on New Coach Lovie Smith's Texans' Staff?

After missing out on becoming the new head coach of the Houston Texans, Josh McCown is rumored to join Lovie Smith's coaching staff.

HOUSTON — Sunday evening, Lovie Smith emerged as the top candidate for the vacant head coaching position for the Houston Texans. With the expectation that Smith could land the job, it marks the second consecutive year the Texans did not hire Josh McCown as their next head coach — who appeared to be the team's top candidate for much of the hiring process.

However, with the Texans moving on from McCown as their head coach, the 2022 Texans' coaching staff could still feature the 18-year NFL quarterback —according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

McCown could be the front runner to take the helm as the Texans' new quarterback coach on Smith's staff. Houston's quarterback coaching position is on the verge of becoming vacant, with the Texans expected to elevate Pep Hamilton as the team's new offensive coordinator.

In the wake of firing David Culley on Jan. 13, the Texans are currently without an offensive coordinator following the firing of Tim Kelly.

Should McCown take the helm as the Texans' new quarterback coach, his top priority would be to continue the development of Davis Mills — who made some prominent improvements working alongside Hamilton throughout the 2021 season.

Brad Kellner

"Pep [Hamilton] has done a ton for me growing in this offense and really as a quarterback," Mills said during his media availability on Dec. 22. "Each day is different in the preparation week but kind of day to day we go through the install in the morning as an offense. He’s always the night before or the morning before previewing me on what’s going into that install and making sure I can get questions asked before the whole team is able to go over it."

"He’s ultimately been a huge help along with TK (Tim Kelly) and all the other quarterbacks in the room. It’s kind of a big collaboration."