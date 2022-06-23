Deshaun Watson Suspension Talks 'Fall Apart'; What's Next for Browns QB?
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's attempts to negotiate a punishment for violations of the NFL's personal conduct policy "fell apart," leaving in limbo the former Houston Texans star's status for the 2022 season.
The NFL, NFL Players Association and advisors for Watson were unable to reach an agreement over how many games he would be suspended, as first reported by Josina Anderson of CBSSports.
Amid numerous accusations and 24 civil lawsuits accusing Watson of sexual assault or misconduct during massage therapy sessions while a member of the Texans, Watson - who continues to claim innocence - sat out the entire 2021 season with Houston. This offseason, he was dealt in a blockbuster trade to Cleveland, all the while awaiting the league's decision on potential punishment.
In May, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league was "nearing the end" of its inquiry, with the New York Times reported that the Texans were in on the arrangements Watson made with massage therapists who would be eventual plaintiffs in legal action against the three-time Pro Bowler.
Texans Breaking: Browns QB Deshaun Watson Reaches Settlement in Lawsuits
It's been almost a month since NFL commissioner Roger Goodell stated that the league was "nearing the end of the investigation" into former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Various outlets have suggested that the league might hand down a season-long ban.
While there is a stalemate involving the punishment from the NFL, in the meantime, Watson has dealt with his accusers by according to plaintiffs attorney Tony Buzbee, reaching financial settlements in 20 of the 24 suits.
As settlements are being reached, the question remains: What suspension length is appropriate? Negotiations with the league obviously haven't answered that question.