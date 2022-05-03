Skip to main content

LOOK: Traded Texans QB Deshaun Watson All Smiles At Browns Workout

Watson participated in an early offseason workout with his new teammates Monday

In an NFL offseason that's been littered with star-studded players switching teams, the Cleveland Browns acquisition of former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson might have been the biggest of them all.

The three-time Pro-Bowler was seen on the Browns' practice field Monday in Cleveland gear for the first time since the trade. He seems to be right at home with his new team.

Take a look:

watson

Deshaun Watson

watson 3

Deshaun Watson

watson 2

Deshaun Watson

Amidst an unfulfilled trade request, a lengthy legal battle that included Watson being charged with 22 counts of sexual misconduct soiled the QB's final year with the Texans last season. Watson finally found his new home on March 20, as he and a 2024 sixth-round pick were traded to Cleveland in exchange for the 13th and 107th overall selections in this year's draft along with a first and third-round pick in 2023 and a first and fourth in 2024.

"Both of us were going in different directions," Watson said. "For me to be able to accomplish all of the things I wanted to do, it was time for us to part ways. I know the contract was given to me that summer. But I was honest and straightforward with the organization. They were honest with me. And we came to the conclusion that departing was the best situation."

watson 4

Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson

deshaun-watson-stuns-in-texans-ot-win

Deshaun Watson

Watson demanded a trade following the hiring of general manager Nick Caserio and former coach David Culley. On March 18, Watson waived his no-trade clause in favor of the Browns.

"I think everybody just wanted clarity, and we said from the beginning that we’re going to be patient, going to try to be very thoughtful and try to make the right decision for the organization," Caserio said. "We felt it was the right time, so that’s why we went ahead and made the decision that we did. We’re excited about moving forward."

Watson played four seasons in Houston after being drafted out of Clemson with the No. 12 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He ended his Texans career throwing for 14,539 yards and 104 touchdowns while completing 67.8 percent of his pass attempts. Watson went 28-25 after starting 53 games for the Texans.

