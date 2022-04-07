Disappointment to Dream: HBCU Draft Prospect Interests Texans

Texas Southern University's defensive end Michael Badejo used the HBCU Legacy Bowl to improve his draft stock. Now, several NFL teams are interested in Badejo ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.

HOUSTON — Michael Badejo embodies taking advantage of every opportunity.

Badejo, a defensive lineman from Texas Southern University, was not invited to the NFL's Scouting Combine after he declared for the 2022 draft. A bit disappointed but not discouraged, Badejo used the inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl in New Orleans to build his draft stock.

He was one of 98 draft-eligible players who participated in the HBCU College Football All-Star game — where several NFL scouts were in attendance at Yulman Stadium in February.

Nearly two months later, Badejo is now on the verge of achieving his lifelong ambition of playing in the NFL. Numerous teams have expressed interest in Badejo ahead of the draft including the Houston Texans.

One of Houston's many priorities during the draft is strengthening a defensive line that was one of the league's least effective during last season's 4-13 campaign.

"I just kept my composure with my family keeping me strong and motivating me," Badejo said during an exclusive interview on the latest episode of Locked On Texans. "After the FCS Bowl, I received an email about the Legacy Bowl. My position coach gave me a call and said 'this is your time to shine.'

"I went out and competed. After that game, a lot of recognition started to come my way."

Texans Draft NFL Draft Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Houston Texans

The Texans attended TSU's Pro Day and held a lengthy meeting with Badejo — per HBCU Legends. As a member of the Tigers, Badejo became an All-American HBCU honoree and received All-SWAC honors four times during his collegiate career.

His best game of the 2021 campaign took place on Oct. 30 during Texas Southern's 59-17 victory against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Badejo recorded five quarterback hurries, four tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

© Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports Lovie Smith and Nick Caserio © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Lovie Smith Nick Caserio

Badejo will be one of many alumni representing an HBCU school throughout the NFL Draft. Hearing his name called will be a monumental moment in Badejo's life. But his accomplishment will extend past an individual feat.

"It's a blessing in disguise that we received some recognition," he said. "I keep telling people that I am not doing this for me. I'm doing this for others who are up next — opening doors for HBCU schools. This is huge for us. And I want to keep getting more exposure for everyone."

Badejo is entering the NFL Draft alongside his teammates Ke'Lenn Davis, Jonathan Gilles and Nathaniel Hines.

Texas Southern has produced 63 NFL players in its program history. The Tigers' most noticeable alumnus is Pro Football Hall of Famer and former New York Giants' star defensive end Michael Strahan.