Texans Big Board: Which Prospects Should Houston Target?

The Houston Texans should be looking at targeting these players in the early rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft

HOUSTON -- If Desmond King were to control the draft selection for the Houston Texans, he would have certain criteria for prospects to join the roster.

"I just want to see guys come in here hungry," King said Tuesday before the NFL Draft. "Those are the types of guys I want around me. Guys that want to go out there and compete against each other, hungry, and be willing to win."

As general manager Nick Caserio prepares to enter the draft room, his draft board is likely set. It's not as simple as first-round grades to priority free agents, either. There are players he considers worthy of trading up for, prospects who could be draft day steals and a select few that he would be willing to risk it all for.

It's new territory for Caserio, who did not select in the first- or second-round last season. Even without the top selections, he landed four starters in 2021 and a high-quality backup with just five picks.

Who could the Texans target with their current 10 draft picks? Here's what Caserio's big board could look like based on the rumors and pre-draft notes collected this offseason.

Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

The dream scenario for Houston would be Hutchinson falling past Jacksonville and Detroit. The 6-6, 260-pound Hutchinson recorded 62 tackles and 14 sacks as a senior for the Wolverines, becoming a Heisman finalist and All-America on his way to leading Michigan to the College Football Playoff.

Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

On talent alone, Thibodeaux should be in the running for the No. 1 pick and could be a steal for Houston at No. 3. He's 6-4, 254 pounds, has a relentless motor and the burst needed to win in one-on-one matchups against offensive tackles. Entering the college football season, he was widely considered to be a lock for the top selection, but concerns about his attitude and love of the game have knocked him down the totem pole.

North Carolina State OL Ikem Ekwonu

The major difference between Ekwonu and Alabama's Evan Neal is the upside at the interior of the offensive line. The Wolfpack alum has smooth footwork and projects to be an All-Pro guard should teams view him better inside. He's arguably the best run blocker in the class and can hold his own in pass protection.

The 6-4, 310-pounder would give Houston options on both sides of the offensive line and would allow competition with Tytus Howard for the long-term option at right tackle.

Alabama OT Evan Neal

Neal projects to be a Pro Bowl offensive tackle, but he has experience inside. During his three seasons at Alabama, he started at left guard, right tackle and left tackle, allowing a total of five sacks in his career. Dubbed by many as the most NFL-ready offensive lineman, Neal would provide stability on the edge in pass protection while also improving as a run blocker with his hand placement.

By 2023, perhaps the Texans finally move Howard back to right tackle and let Neal be the long-term blindside protector as Laremy Tunsil's replacement.

LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr.

The buzz of Stingley is back in full swing. Scouts have drooled over the 6-foot defensive back since his dominant freshman campaign in 2019, but he's been limited to just 10 games in only two seasons. The upside and potential is there for him to be one of the league's top defensive backs. After his impressive pro day, the former Bayou Bengal is expected to be selected Top-10.

Cincinnati CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner

From a scheme perspective, Gardner might take time adjusting to Smith's zone-heavy system. That doesn't he isn't going to be a star in time. The 6-2 cornerback never allowed a touchdown in coverage and loves to play a physical style of football against the run. Gardner also isn't afraid to get in a receiver's face to make sure he wins the rep.

There's a bit of Richard Sherman to his game. The Texans need that mentality in a No. 1 defensive back.

Notre Dame Safety Kyle Hamilton

Safety is the Texans’ weakest defensive position entering Thursday following the loss of Justin Reid. Considered a "unicorn" because of his range, size and speed, Hamilton does it all. He hits like a linebacker, covers like a cornerback and has the closing speed of a heat-seeking missile. He's a once in a draft year prospect.

Alabama WR Jameson Williams

Caserio said that he isn't opposed of drafting a player who might not contribute right away if there's value in the grand scheme of things. Was this a reference to adding potentially Williams? Even with Brandin Cooks signed through 2024, adding in more speed for second-year quarterback Davis Mills should be a priority. Even with the torn ACL, Williams is a smooth route-runner with an expanded catch radius and can change direction at the drop of a hat.

If he falls to No. 13 it could be too hard for Houston to pass the vertical threat up.

Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson

The Texans need a complementary receiver for Cooks on the inside. Wilson has the tools to play either the perimeter or slot position with ease. Although his route-running isn't as polished as Buckeyes' teammate Chris Olave, he creates better separation against cornerbacks and has recorded few drops.

Scouts compare him to Stefon Diggs. Would the Texans want a Diggs 2.0?

Utah LB Devin Lloyd

Believe it or not, Houston could target a linebacker if Caserio follows the "Patriot way" of thinking. Lloyd is the more well-rounded prospect between him and Georgia's Nakobe Dean. He plays well in space, is physical in run support and has improved each season in coverage. He's today's modern linebacker that can do it all and should be in consideration if Houston trades back.

Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III Iowa State's Breece Hall Baylor's Jalen Pitre

Day 2 Prospects

Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III: A combination of speed and elusiveness, Walker wins due to his vision and ability to make defenders miss in the open field. In his lone season with the Spartans, he recorded 1,600 yards of offense and proved he has the "workhorse" mentality Houston needs in its backfield.

Iowa State RB Breece Hall: Hall uses his strength to win at the line of scrimmage, but isn't afraid to turn on the jets in space. He can win at all three levels of the field and showed growth as a receiver over his three seasons with the Cyclones. There's a reason many consider him to be the top option for Houston at No. 37.

Boise State WR Khalil Shakir: Five different players took reps at slot receiver last season. Shakir is a slot only-type, but he can win with his ability to change direction in his route-running. In his final two college seasons, he averaged 12.6 yards per play.

Virginia TE Jelani Woods: Brevin Jordan will be the starting flex tight end, but Houston needs an in-line blocker. Woods shines with his blocking skills and offers tremendous red zone value thanks to his 6-7 frame.

San Diego State EDGE Cam Thomas: Houston's 31st-ranked run defense needs an upgrade and Thomas could be a nice addition in the third round. He recorded a whopping 20.5 tackles for losses and 11.5 sacks in 2021 and fits the style of defensive Smith is looking to run with a four-man front.

Minnesota EDGE Boye Mafe: A Day 2 Travon Walker? Mafe fits better in a four-man rush and has the speed to win off the edge in run defense. He also has improved each season as a pass rusher, collecting an impressive 34 pressure in the Big Ten last year.

Sam Houston State CB Zyon McCollum: Although he played at the FCS level, McCollum has the tools to be an FBS starter. The 6-2 defensive back recorded 13 career interceptions and six forced fumbles in coverage.

Maryland Safety Nick Cross: Cross is physical when it comes to defending the run, but he excelled in zone coverage when asked to play either high or in the box. The Texans are looking for a do-it-all defender on the backend. With over 150 tackles, five interceptions and 10 pass deflections, what's not to like?