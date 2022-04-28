Top 10 Trade? Could Texans Move Up In Draft From No. 13?

According to multiple reports, the Texans could be exploring a trade option to move back into the top 10

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio was asked last week how flexible he would be in terms of using all 11 picks in the upcoming draft. He uttered a phrase that showed how aggressive the Texans will be in adding talent they covet.

"We have five picks in the first 80 and then another two in the fourth round, so call it seven in the top 108 assuming nothing changes, which I wouldn’t hold my breath on that," said Caserio.

According to multiple reports, the Texans could try to trade their way back into the top 10 from the No. 13 pick should a player they like fall within range. The Texans recently traded away a pair of draft picks to the New England Patriots to move up into the fifth round.

LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. Cincinnati's Ahmad Gardner © Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports North Carolina State's Ikem Ekwonu

A source tells TexansDaily.com did the team to watch in a trade situation would be the Seattle Seahawks. Currently owning the No. 9 pick, Seattle is reportedly "quite interested" in selecting Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning, but would like to move down and gain more picks.

The New York Giants (No. 7) are also expected to field calls, but would like to keep their selection at No. 5. According to a league source, the Giants have done extensive homework on Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross.

The trade-up prospects Houston would likely target would be LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. or one of the top-three offensive linemen. Houston also has been linked to Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner, who could be the team's selection with the No. 3 pick.

North Carolina State's Ikem Ekwonu and Alabama's Evan Neal both have been linked to the Texans throughout the offseason due to the inconsistent play on the offensive line last season. Houston finished 25th in pass protection and 32nd in rushing offense, allowing a total of 52 sacks and finishing with an average of 3.2 yards per rushing attempt.

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Alabama's Evan Neal Cincinnati's Ahmad Gardner LSU's Derek Stingley Jr.

Ekwonu, who seems to be the more likely candidate to be selected by Houston at No. 3, has experience at both guard and tackle, being named in All-American on the blindside for the Wolfpack this past year. Neal, the 6-7, 337-pound All-American for the Crimson, has experience at both tackle spots and began his Alabama career at right guard.

Stingley entered the season as the number one quarterback in this year's draft. However, an injury limited him to just three games last season. Stingley's best year came in 2019 when he finished with six interceptions and 15 pass deflections on the way to helping LSU win its first national title since 2007.

According to ESPN, another name to monitor would be Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson. The 5-11 pass-catcher finished his final year in Columbus with a team-high 77 catches and 12 touchdowns.

Several scouts have compared his game to Buffalo Bills All-Pro receiver Stefon Diggs. The Texans have inquired about upgrading in the slot after insignificant play last season opposite Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins.

Houston is expected to select at No. 3 and could field offers to trade back from No. 13. For now, it seems as if Caserio is forward thinking in hopes of landing two prospects that both have top-five grades on his big board for the next several years.