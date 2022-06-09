Texans' Great Andre Johnson Believes 2022 Draft Class Can Be Something Special

Future Hall-of-Famer Andre Johnson has been impressed by the Houston Texans' 2022 Draft class.

HOUSTON — Wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts, Houston Texans great Andre Johnson stood on the sidelines of the Houston Methodist Training Center watching the final week of voluntary OTA practice Tuesday morning.

Johnson, who netted 13,597 receiving yards during his 12-year tenure in Houston, was impressed by what he saw from the Texans' 2022 draft class.

A first-round selection (No. 15), Kenyon Green, spent most of the morning creating gaps for running back Marlon Mack on the offensive line. While second-round pick (No. 37 overall), Jalen Pitre, contributed to Houston's secondary production by recording a handful of pass deflections.

The Texans have not seen much success over the previous two seasons. But Johnson believes the draft class of 2022 can leave a special mark and change the franchise.

"I was talking to [Derek] Stingley Jr. and was telling him how their rookie class can change the organization," Johnson said. "It's on them to put in the hard work and to hold each other accountable."

Johnson compared Houston's current rookies to his first OTA experience in 2003. The Texans went 4-12 during their inaugural season and drafted Johnson with the No. 3 pick of the 2003 NFL Draft out of the University of Miami.

He played a significant role in the Texans establishing themselves as a respectable franchise. Johnson led the Texans to their first non-losing season in franchise history four years after his arrival with an 8-8 record in 2007.

Johnson appeared in all 16 games and recorded a then-career best 1,575 receiving yards on 115 catches and eight touchdowns. Johnson received his third of seven Pro-Bowl selections and first of two All-Pro honors.

"When I came here, it was the same thing," he said. "It was the second year of the team, and it was a challenge I wanted to take to help this organization. I took the challenge and made it happen."