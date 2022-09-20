Texans Great Andre Johnson Nominated For Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

HOUSTON — The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Tuesday afternoon early nominees for the class of 2023. Among the 129 candidates, former Houston Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson was amongst the list.

Johnson, 41, was a finalist for the Hall of Fame class of 2022 but fell short of the prestigious honor.

Johnson began his career with the Texans as the No. 3 pick of the 2003 NFL Draft from the University of Miami. In 12 seasons in Houston, Johnson became the franchise’s all-time leader in career receiving yards (13,597), receptions (1,012), and receiving touchdowns (64).

In June, Johnson compared Houston's current rookies to his first season with the franchise nearly 20 years ago.

He played a significant role in the Texans establishing themselves as a respectable franchise. Johnson led the Texans to their first non-losing season in franchise history four years after his arrival with an 8-8 record in 2007.

As a seven-time Pro-Bowler, Johnson was the inaugural member of the Texans’ Ring of Honor in 2017.

The list of nominees will be reduced to 25 Semifinalists in November and 15 finalists in early January. The Pro Football Hall of Fame will induct the class of 2023 into Canton in August.

In addition to Johnson, quarterbacks Donovan McNabb and Steve McNair, running back Tiki Barber, wide receiver Roddy White, and defensive back Darrelle Revis are among the early candidates.

