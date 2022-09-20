Skip to main content

Texans Great Andre Johnson Nominated For Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Former Houston Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson named as one of 123 candidates to be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2023.

HOUSTON — The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Tuesday afternoon early nominees for the class of 2023. Among the 129 candidates, former Houston Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson was amongst the list.

Johnson, 41, was a finalist for the Hall of Fame class of 2022 but fell short of the prestigious honor. 

Johnson began his career with the Texans as the No. 3 pick of the 2003 NFL Draft from the University of Miami. In 12 seasons in Houston, Johnson became the franchise’s all-time leader in career receiving yards (13,597), receptions (1,012), and receiving touchdowns (64). 

In June, Johnson compared Houston's current rookies to his first season with the franchise nearly 20 years ago.

He played a significant role in the Texans establishing themselves as a respectable franchise. Johnson led the Texans to their first non-losing season in franchise history four years after his arrival with an 8-8 record in 2007. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

As a seven-time Pro-Bowler, Johnson was the inaugural member of the Texans’ Ring of Honor in 2017.

The list of nominees will be reduced to 25 Semifinalists in November and 15 finalists in early January. The Pro Football Hall of Fame will induct the class of 2023 into Canton in August.

In addition to Johnson, quarterbacks Donovan McNabb and Steve McNair, running back Tiki Barber, wide receiver Roddy White, and defensive back Darrelle Revis are among the early candidates. 

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.

britt center texans
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans BREAKING: Houston Moves Starter Justin Britt During 'Personal' Absence

By Mike Fisher
USATSI_19073917
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans' Loss To Broncos Was Learning Experience For DB Derek Stingley Jr.

By Coty M. Davis
Cooks 3
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans Restructure Contract of WR Brandin Cooks

By Texans Daily Staff
Christian Kirksey
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans Defense Impresses Despite Loss to Broncos

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_19075329
Houston Texans Latest News

Davis Mills, Brandin Cooks On Texans Missed TD Chance vs. Broncos

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_19075321
Houston Texans Latest News

Following Loss To Broncos, Lovie Smith Expresses Displeasure In Texans Passing Game

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_18824461
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans vs. Broncos Week 2 Recap Notebook: Dameon Pierce Takes Lead

By Coty M. Davis
Russell Wilson, Houston Texans, Denver Broncos
Houston Texans Latest News

Broncos, Russell Wilson Pull Away Late vs. Texans

By Grant Afseth