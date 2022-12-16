The former Texan will make his first appearance at NRG Stadium as a member of the Chiefs on Sunday.

After former franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson returned to face the Houston Texans with the Cleveland Browns in Week 13, they are set to host yet another former player.

In their Week 15 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Texans will see former safety Justin Reid make his return to NRG Stadium for the first time. While Watson was showered with boos and taunts, the reception for Reid will likely be much warmer.

“I’m excited,” Reid said via Charles Goldman from the Chiefs Wire. “A lot of love for the players and coaching staff. So, it’s a fun game for me personally to be in the atmosphere I began my career in.”

Reid, a third-round pick in the 2018 draft out of Stanford, spent the first four seasons of his NFL career anchoring the secondary for the Texans. In those four seasons he recorded 315 total tackles, with two sacks, as well as three fumble recoveries and seven interceptions.

For the Chiefs this season he has recorded 60 total tackles in 13 games. As well, Reid was a big proponent of the promotion of then defensive coordinator Lovie Smith to head coach.

While the result of this game might not be relatively close, when Reid takes the field at NRG Stadium for the first time not as a Texan there is little doubt he'll get a warm welcome back.

