Houston Texans vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live Game Updates

While this was dubbed a rebuilding year for the Houston Texans, losing is never easy regardless. Now, as they sit at 1-5-1, they enter their Thursday night matchup against the 7-0 Philadelphia Eagles, the NFL's lone undefeated team.

They will do so looking to be the first loss of the season for the Eagles, however, that will definitely be easier said than done for a Texans team that seems to be struggling to find their identity.

The talent is there for Houston, especially with the rookie class that came from the draft. Running back Dameon Pierce has looked the part of a lead running back for the Texans while cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and Jalen Pitre look like cornerstone pieces to build the defense around moving forward.

However, that may not be enough to beat the Eagles who, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, appear to be the best team in the NFC and possibly the NFL. Doing so without receivers Brandin Cooks or Nico Collins will just make it that much more difficult for Lovie Smith and the Texans.

Stay tuned here as we provide live drive-by-drive updates as the Texans take on the Eagles from NRG Stadium in Houston at 7:15 p.m. Central.

Live updates will be available shortly after kickoff.

