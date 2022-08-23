Former Texans President Jamey Rootes Dies After Mental Health Battle
It was revealed on Monday evening that former Houston Texans team president Jamey Rootes had sadly passed away after a battle with mental health issues.
Rootes joined the Texans in 2001 prior to their inaugural season. Initially serving as the team's senior vice president of marketing, in 2005 he became team president - a role which he filled up until his resignation in February this year.
The McNair ownership family released the following statement:
We are heartbroken to learn that former Houston Texans President Jamey Rootes has passed away. For two decades, Jamey led our business operations with an unwavering commitment to Houston and the Houston Texans. We are grateful for his steadfast leadership and immeasurable contributions to our team. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with Jamey's wife, Melissa, and their two children during this extremely difficult time.
Rootes helped to guide the Texans from the league's freshest face to the 10th most profitable team as of 2020, according to Forbes.
Texans Rookie RB Dameon Pierce: Ready to be ‘The Focal Point’?
Dameon Pierce might be the focal point of the Texans' rushing attack entering Week 1 against the Colts.
'They Will Play': Texans Lovie Smith Reveals Offensive Plan Against 49ers
The Houston Texans offensive starters are expected to play "a lot more" against the San Francisco 49ers
Frustrated But Not Concerned, Phillip Dorsett Optimistic Amidst Texans' Offensive Struggles
The Houston Texans' offense has not looked great through their first two preseason games, but wide receiver Phillip Dorsett remains optimistic despite some frustrations.
Here Comes Collins: Texans Find Long-Term No. 2 WR In Rams Win
Second-year receiver Nico Collins proved to be the right fit after all in Friday's win over the Los Angeles Rams.
Texans Cut Trio Of Talent
Follow along with TexansDaily as we keep you up to date with all firings and hiring in the NFL
Davis Mills Remains Confident In Texans Offense Despite Preseason Struggles
The Houston Texans have not looked the best with Davis Mills under center through the first two preseason games, but the second-year quarterback remains confident.
Positive Pass Rush: Texans Front 7 Makes Headlines In Rams Win
Through two preseason games, the Texans have recorded 11 sacks and 16 total pressures.
Preseason Problems: Is Houston Texans Offense In Trouble?
Outside of the team's final drive, the Texans struggled with consistency passing downfield against the Los Angeles Rams.
Upon his decision to step aside this year, the Texans said he wished to follow his interests as a writer, public speaker, consultant, and professor at the University of Houston.
"I think the organization is in a great place from a business perspective," Rootes told The Chronicle back in February. "We’ve got a great leadership team. I thought the time was right for me to do something different."
Tributes to Rootes from around the league began pouring out on social media immediately following the news.
While Rootes' cause of death has not been officially revealed, his wife Melissa Wildgen Rootes stated on her Facebook page that he had been suffering from mental health issues before his passing on Sunday.
Jamey was best known for his devotion to his family and friends but was also former President of the Houston Texans, retiring in 2021. Jamey was a dedicated Houstonian who loved his city and touched so many lives through his professional, academic, and philanthropic work. Our family is requesting privacy and will not be responding to media inquiries. The details of a celebration of Jamey's life will be announced at a later date.
If you or a loved are thinking about suicide, or experiencing a health crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline right now at 1-800-273-8255