Can Texans QB Davis Mills Conquer Road Struggles vs. Bears?

HOUSTON — Quarterback Davis Mills has not had the best start to his sophomore season. Although there are several reasons why the Houston Texans are standing with a record of 0-1-1, Mills' struggles have played a noteworthy role in the franchise's disappointing start.

Mills has a chance to redeem himself during a Week 3 match against the 1-1 Chicago Bears. But for Mills to find success at Soldier Field, he must find a way to overcome his struggles on the road.

"A lot of it is the whole travel schedule, getting out there, doing meetings at the hotel in another city, prepping that way," Mills said when speaking on his road struggles Wednesday morning. "The biggest thing is being able to manage your new environment, something that’s new to you."

Mills is entering Sunday's contest with one career victory out of seven road games. It came during the Texans' 30-16 Week 15 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars last season. He completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 209 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

But when excluding his performance at TIAA Bank Field last December, Mills has completed 60 percent of his passes for 907 yards while throwing eight interceptions and a pair of touchdowns.

Mills credited his lack of experience for his road struggles, but he understands it's up to him to improve his play as the team's starting quarterback — regardless of location.

"I know a lot of the quarterbacks who are older in their careers have played at a lot of these away stadiums multiple times," he said. "A lot of them are the first time I’m seeing new stadiums.

"When it boils down to it, football is still football. We just got to go out there and do our job."

Mills believes the key to recording the second road victory of his career is by managing crowd noise and effectively communicating at the line.

