Texans Activate Rookie LB Christian Harris, Will Make NFL Debut

Houston Texans rookie linebacker Christian Harris will make his NFL debut Sunday against the Raiders.

HOUSTON — Houston Texans rookie linebacker Christian Harris will make his NFL debut Sunday against the 1-4 Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

The Texans designated Harris from injured reserve ahead of their Week 5 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 5.

"I think he has grown as much as you can grow without practicing," coach Lovie Smith said. "He’s smart. He’s put in the time. Now you have to have that first game. We have to get him out there and let him start playing. Eventually, that’s what he’ll be able to do."

Harris sustained a hamstring injury during training camp and has been on the sidelines since early August. He spent time practicing alongside the presumed first team during voluntary OTAs in June.

At the time, Smith said Harris was progressing the way the franchise wanted, but his injury has certainly changed the trajectory of his first season in the NFL.

"I was really excited then and we are excited now," Smith said. "We like the skill set, the talent of a young player. You have to keep that in mind. It’s his first game in a long period of time."

Houston drafted Harris during the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft at pick no. 75 from Alabama. Smith and general manager Nick Caserio embraced each other in the war room following Harris' selection in April.

