Laremy Tunsil, All-Pro Snub? David Bakhtiari Believes Texans LT Deserved Nod

Laremy Tunsil seemingly deserved an All-Pro nod, despite the lack of team success for the Texans.

It is no secret that there was little to write home about with the Houston Texans this season. After all, when you finish 3-13-1 and claimed the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming draft, it is safe to say it was a bad season.

Of course, the Texans are in the middle of a rebuild so their focus is towards the future. While that future is set to see an influx of youth at key positions, the Texans are lucky to have a franchise cornerstone at left tackle in Laremy Tunsil.

Tunsil is considered one of the best left tackles in the NFL, and helped anchor the Texans' offensive line this season. However, when the All-Pro teams were announced, Tunsil didn't make the cut.

Even though the Texans were far from a good team this season, that doesn't impact Tunsil's dominance at his position. Tunsil had 676 pass-blocking snaps this season, in which he only gave up one sack and 17 total pressures during that time.

His dominance, while not earning All-Pro honors, received the recognition of two fellow left tackles. Green Bay Packers' left tackle David Bakhtiari took to Twitter to call out Tunsil's snub, which drew agreement from Terron Armstead of the Miami Dolphins.

Unfortunately for Tunsil, the lack of team success seemingly blocked him from receiving All-Pro honors. However, he is in Houston for the long haul and as they return to winning games, he will see his deserved recognition.

