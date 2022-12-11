Texans Insert QB Jeff Driskel As Part Of Cowboys Game Plan

ARLINGTON -- Elevated from the practice squad, Houston Texans backup quarterback Jeff Driskel got involved in the offense in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Texans have a package of plays for Driskel and used them Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

It was the plan all week for him to play, not a benching of starting quarterback Davis Mills.

Driskel completed a pass for five yards to wide receiver Chris Moore and ran for three yards before handing off to rookie running back Dameon Pierce for the touchdown run to tie the game at 7-7.

The touchdown was set up by a muffed punt by the Cowboys recovered by linebacker Blake Cashman.

Driskel ran for a pair of first downs earlier this season.

Driskel, who briefly converted to tight end last season before breaking his collarbone, is the Texans' most athletic quarterback. The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder has run the 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds. He previously played for the Denver Broncos and Cincinnati Bengals after playing collegiately at Louisiana Tech and Florida.

Against the Indianapolis Colts, Driskel ran for five yards for another first down as backup quarterback Kyle Allen was inactive the first two weeks of the season.

“I think every time he’s gotten in the game, preseason, the two regular season games, limited amount of action, he’s given us a spark," Texans coach Lovie Smith said. "That’s exactly why we inserted him into the game is what we’ve gotten from him. We like what he’s done.”

Previously with the Broncos, Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals, Driskel entered Sunday with 2,120 career passing yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has rushed for 324 yards and three touchdowns.



