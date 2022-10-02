Skip to main content

Texans LB Blake Cashman Ruled Out Due To Head Injury

Rookie linebacker Blake Cashman is out for the rest of the Houston Texans' Week 4 match against the Chargers due to a head injury.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans will be without linebacker Blake Cashman for the remainder of the game. The Texans ruled Cashman out due to a head injury he sustained midway through the second quarter.

Cashman had one of the best defensive plays of the day for the Texans during their Week 4 match against the Los Angeles Chargers

Cashman nearly recorded an interception from quarterback Justin Herbert, which held the Chargers to a quick three-and-out during their second possession of the game. 

In addition to his lone pass deflection, Cashman had recorded three tackles on the day.

Coach Lovie Smith described Cashman as a linebacker who fits the Texans' defensive profile during training camp in August.

"It's always good to hear your head coach say good things about you," Cashman said. "I think there's a lot of opportunities for players to make plays just because it allows guys to have quick keys and honestly play aggressively, which I think fits my strengths and skill sets." 

The Texans acquired Cashman in March for a 2022 sixth-round pick from the New York Jets. 

Before joining the Texans, Cashman had played his first four seasons with the Jets. Cashman has recorded 52 career tackles, and four quarterback hits in 17 games.

